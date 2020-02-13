TV/radio sports best bets

TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 5:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s Buffalo at Toledo 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Davidson at St. Bonaventure 5 p.m. ESPN2

Yale at Princeton 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

Akron at Central Michigan 5 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois-Chicago at Wright State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Rider at Siena 7 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s St. John’s at Creighton 5 p.m. FS2

Washington State at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Stanford at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 7 p.m. Golf

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 5 p.m. ESPN

Rising Stars Challenge 7 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund 12:20 p.m. FS2

EPL: Leicester City at Wolverhampton 1 p.m. NBCS

Softball South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech 8 a.m. ESPNU

Georgia vs. Kansas 10 a.m. SEC

Washington at Florida State 11 a.m. ESPNU

UCLA at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPNU

Track and field U.S. Indoor Championships 7:30 p.m. NBCS

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s Washington at Arizona 7 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA Rising Stars Challenge 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s Purdue at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Northwestern at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS

Oklahoma at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN

Syracuse at Florida State 10 a.m. ESPN2

Tulsa at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Dayton at UMass 10:30 a.m. NBCS

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 11 a.m. Ch 13

Mississippi State at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Bradley at Southern Illinois Noon CBSS

Mississippi at Kentucky Noon ESPN

Texas at Iowa State Noon ESPN2

Old Dominion at North Texas Noon ESPNU

Wake Forest at Miami Noon FSAZ

Wisconsin at Nebraska 12:15 p.m. BTN

Georgetown at Butler 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

La Salle at Saint Louis 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Georgia at Texas A&M 1:30 p.m. SEC

VCU at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSS

Notre Dame at Duke 2 p.m. ESPN

LSU at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN2

Illinois at Rutgers 2:30 p.m. BTN

George Washington at George Mason 2:30 p.m. NBCS

UNLV at New Mexico 4 p.m. CBSS

Maryland at Michigan State 4 p.m. ESPN

Auburn at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN2

Houston at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU

Utah Valley at New Mexico State 4 p.m. FSAZ

Tennessee at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Creighton 5:30 p.m. FS1

Seton Hall at Providence 6 p.m. CBSS

Virginia at North Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN

Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 6 p.m. ESPN2

Washington State at USC 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Vanderbilt at Florida 6 p.m. SEC

BYU at San Diego 8 p.m. CBSS

Gonzaga at Pepperdine 8 p.m. ESPN

Washington at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2

Utah State at Fresno State 8 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Oregon State 8 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Stanford 8:30 p.m. Pac-12A

UC Irvine at Hawaii 10 p.m. ESPN2

Football XFL: Tampa Bay at Seattle 3 p.m. Ch 11

Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 7 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A

NBA All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Red Wings at Bruins 11 a.m. NHL

Flyers at Lightning 2 p.m. NHL

Kings vs. Avalanche 6 p.m. Ch 4

Capitals at Coyotes 8 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley at Southampton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig 7:20 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Gladbach at Fortuna Dusseldorf 10:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Liverpool at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. NBCS

Liga MX: Juarez at Monterrey 6 p.m. FS2

Softball UCLA vs. Georgia 2 p.m. ESPNU

Washington vs. South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPNU

Track and field U.S. Championships 2 p.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men’s Cincinnati at East Carolina 10 a.m. CBSS

Indiana at Michigan 11 a.m. Ch 13

Villanova at Temple 11 a.m. ESPN

Iowa at Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Tulane at Wichita State Noon CBSS

Duquesne at Fordham Noon NBCS

Memphis at UConn 1 p.m. ESPN

San Diego State at Boise State 2 p.m. CBSS

Utah at Oregon 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Michigan at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Florida State at Duke 11 a.m. ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSAZ

Alabama at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Washington State at Arizona Noon Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FS1

Arkansas at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC

Mississippi State at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN2

LSU at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC

Football XFL: St. Louis at Houston 4 p.m. FS1

Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA All-Star Game 6:20 p.m. TNT

NHL Red Wings at Penguins 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Bruins at Rangers 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

Blues at Predators 4 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Aston Villa 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich at Koln 7:20 p.m. FS2

EPL: Newcastle United at Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Schalke at FSV Mainz 9:50 a.m. FS2

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna 5:30 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women’s TBA 4 p.m. ESPNU

Softball UCLA vs. Florida State 5 p.m. ESPN2

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

