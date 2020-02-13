TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 5:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s Buffalo at Toledo 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Davidson at St. Bonaventure 5 p.m. ESPN2
Yale at Princeton 5 p.m. ESPNEWS
Akron at Central Michigan 5 p.m. ESPNU
Illinois-Chicago at Wright State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Rider at Siena 7 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s St. John’s at Creighton 5 p.m. FS2
Washington State at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Stanford at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Oregon at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 7 p.m. Golf
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 5 p.m. ESPN
Rising Stars Challenge 7 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund 12:20 p.m. FS2
EPL: Leicester City at Wolverhampton 1 p.m. NBCS
Softball South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech 8 a.m. ESPNU
Georgia vs. Kansas 10 a.m. SEC
Washington at Florida State 11 a.m. ESPNU
UCLA at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPNU
Track and field U.S. Indoor Championships 7:30 p.m. NBCS
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s Washington at Arizona 7 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA Rising Stars Challenge 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s Purdue at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Northwestern at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS
Oklahoma at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN
Syracuse at Florida State 10 a.m. ESPN2
Tulsa at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Dayton at UMass 10:30 a.m. NBCS
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 11 a.m. Ch 13
Mississippi State at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Bradley at Southern Illinois Noon CBSS
Mississippi at Kentucky Noon ESPN
Texas at Iowa State Noon ESPN2
Old Dominion at North Texas Noon ESPNU
Wake Forest at Miami Noon FSAZ
Wisconsin at Nebraska 12:15 p.m. BTN
Georgetown at Butler 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
La Salle at Saint Louis 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Georgia at Texas A&M 1:30 p.m. SEC
VCU at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSS
Notre Dame at Duke 2 p.m. ESPN
LSU at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN2
Illinois at Rutgers 2:30 p.m. BTN
George Washington at George Mason 2:30 p.m. NBCS
UNLV at New Mexico 4 p.m. CBSS
Maryland at Michigan State 4 p.m. ESPN
Auburn at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN2
Houston at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU
Utah Valley at New Mexico State 4 p.m. FSAZ
Tennessee at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
DePaul at Creighton 5:30 p.m. FS1
Seton Hall at Providence 6 p.m. CBSS
Virginia at North Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN
Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 6 p.m. ESPN2
Washington State at USC 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Vanderbilt at Florida 6 p.m. SEC
BYU at San Diego 8 p.m. CBSS
Gonzaga at Pepperdine 8 p.m. ESPN
Washington at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2
Utah State at Fresno State 8 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Oregon State 8 p.m. FS1
Arizona at Stanford 8:30 p.m. Pac-12A
UC Irvine at Hawaii 10 p.m. ESPN2
Football XFL: Tampa Bay at Seattle 3 p.m. Ch 11
Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 7 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A
NBA All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Red Wings at Bruins 11 a.m. NHL
Flyers at Lightning 2 p.m. NHL
Kings vs. Avalanche 6 p.m. Ch 4
Capitals at Coyotes 8 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley at Southampton 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig 7:20 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Gladbach at Fortuna Dusseldorf 10:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Liverpool at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. NBCS
Liga MX: Juarez at Monterrey 6 p.m. FS2
Softball UCLA vs. Georgia 2 p.m. ESPNU
Washington vs. South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPNU
Track and field U.S. Championships 2 p.m. Ch 4
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men’s Cincinnati at East Carolina 10 a.m. CBSS
Indiana at Michigan 11 a.m. Ch 13
Villanova at Temple 11 a.m. ESPN
Iowa at Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
Tulane at Wichita State Noon CBSS
Duquesne at Fordham Noon NBCS
Memphis at UConn 1 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at Boise State 2 p.m. CBSS
Utah at Oregon 7 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s Michigan at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Florida State at Duke 11 a.m. ESPN2
Pittsburgh at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSAZ
Alabama at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Washington State at Arizona Noon Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FS1
Arkansas at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC
Mississippi State at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN2
LSU at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC
Football XFL: St. Louis at Houston 4 p.m. FS1
Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA All-Star Game 6:20 p.m. TNT
NHL Red Wings at Penguins 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Bruins at Rangers 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
Blues at Predators 4 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Aston Villa 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayern Munich at Koln 7:20 p.m. FS2
EPL: Newcastle United at Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Schalke at FSV Mainz 9:50 a.m. FS2
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna 5:30 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women’s TBA 4 p.m. ESPNU
Softball UCLA vs. Florida State 5 p.m. ESPN2
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)