Two former Pima Aztecs sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

Following the end of the NFL draft on Saturday, the hunt to add players didn't stop for teams around the league. The opportunity to become an NFL player as an undrafted free agent quickly turned into reality for a pair of former Pima College standouts: Mountain View High School grad and wide receiver Jeff Cotton, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by running back and newest Arizona Cardinal Sirgeo Hoffman.

"A whole lot of hard work and dedication. I got everything out the mud and this is just another stepping stone," Cotton said in a press release.

Pima's undrafted free agent signings matched the Arizona Wildcats 2020 total, which had Jace Whittaker (Cardinals) and J.J. Taylor (Patriots).

During Pima's 2016 season, Cotton received Western States Football League First Team honors after hauling in 43 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns. Cotton transferred to Idaho and emerged as the Vandals' top pass-catcher with 1,076 yards this past season. In Idaho's 2019 season finale, the 6-foot-2-inch, 204-pound Cotton recorded a career-high 230 yards and two touchdowns against the NAU Lumberjacks in Flagstaff.