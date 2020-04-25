Two former Pima Aztecs sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

Following the end of the NFL draft on Saturday, the hunt to add players didn't stop for teams around the league. The opportunity to become an NFL player as an undrafted free agent quickly turned into reality for a pair of former Pima College standouts: Mountain View High School grad and wide receiver Jeff Cotton, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by running back and newest Arizona Cardinal Sirgeo Hoffman.
"A whole lot of hard work and dedication. I got everything out the mud and this is just another stepping stone," Cotton said in a press release.
Pima's undrafted free agent signings matched the Arizona Wildcats 2020 total, which had Jace Whittaker (Cardinals) and J.J. Taylor (Patriots).
During Pima's 2016 season, Cotton received Western States Football League First Team honors after hauling in 43 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns. Cotton transferred to Idaho and emerged as the Vandals' top pass-catcher with 1,076 yards this past season. In Idaho's 2019 season finale, the 6-foot-2-inch, 204-pound Cotton recorded a career-high 230 yards and two touchdowns against the NAU Lumberjacks in Flagstaff.
Including himself, Cotton joins a Chargers rookie class that is welcoming four wide receivers, including Virginia's Joe Reed and Ohio State's K.J. Hill. Los Angeles also signed Kansas State wide receiver Dalton Schoen.
Hoffman played 17 games for the Aztecs in 2015 and 2016, and amassed 609 yards on 159 carries and six touchdowns. Originally from Gresham, Oregon, Hoffman returned home to play for the Portland State Vikings in the FCS. Hoffman finished his PSU career with 1,068 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons.
The Cardinals signed only one other running back, former ASU star Eno Benjamin, who was drafted in the seventh round.
