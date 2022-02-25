Two tied for the top after Round 1 of Cologuard Classic; two past champs are one shot back

Sluman, also 64, hasn’t won on the PGA Tour Champions since 2014. He ended a similar drought at this very course.

Sluman won the 1997 Tucson Chrysler Classic. It was his first win since his breakthrough triumph at the 1988 PGA Championship.

Sluman didn’t start the ’97 tournament well. He shot 75 in the first round.

“I was in a bad rut at the time,” Sluman said. “My wife just said, basically, ‘If you’re going to be a baby like that, just come home.’ I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that. That’s not my style.’”

Sluman resolved to play better. In particular, he vowed to get every putt to the hole. He finished at 13 under and won by one stroke.

“It was a good lesson for me to learn that week, that you’re never out of it,” Sluman said. “Get a plan ... stick to it and see what happens from there. So that’s what I’m going to try and do on the weekend.”

Jimenez is arguably the hottest player on the PGA Tour Champions. Jimenez led the tour in earnings entering this week after winning the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. He finished third in the Schwab Cup standings last year.