TYFSF cancels season, but athletes may still have chance to play in '20

A little more than two weeks after Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation leadership made the decision to go ahead with a 2020 season, it was forced to pull the plug Tuesday in response to new state-issued guidelines to help cap the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

And while the league won’t be going ahead this fall, several of its associations are working hard to come up with a backup plan that will allow players and cheerleaders some opportunity to compete.

TYFSF associations were set to begin practice on Aug. 10 — about three weeks later than originally planned — with the eight-game season set to start Sept. 5.

Commissioner Julius Holt made the decision June 12 to go ahead with the season, after months of uncertainty, with the majority of the league’s 16 associations ready to participate. When he spoke to the Star, Holt cautioned that the season would proceed as long as it could do so while following state and local guidelines.

Four days after Holt’s announcement, dozens of Marana Broncos football players and cheerleaders started voluntary summer workouts on the fields of Crossroads Park, with wellness checks, social distancing and multiple other safety protocols in place.