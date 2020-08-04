UCLA-bound Tommy Silva has the best summer job: FC Tucson player

“I hadn’t lived at home with my parents for almost three years, so I got almost six months with them,” he said.

FC Tucson signed Silva on July 22 knowing that his stay with the club likely wouldn’t be a long one. He traveled with the club to Florida for the team’s July 25 season opener against Fort Lauderdale CF. And while he didn’t see the field, Silva called it an unforgettable experience.

“It was the first time I’d ever been part of a professional game, so obviously being in … the brand new Inter Miami Stadium was very cool,” Silva said. “Everything was so professional, from the bus ride to warm-up times to substitutions.”

While Silva says it’s bittersweet he won’t be with FC Tucson for the duration of the truncated USL League One season, his focus has been on helping the team as best he can.

“Hopefully I’ll get some playing time soon,” Silva said.

Regardless of how much he is used, Silva said he’ll treasure what has become a unique summer job. When he says he’s taking the season “day by day,” he means it: it likely won’t be long before he swaps his gray and black jersey for a baby blue and gold one. Silva, who will be studying entrepreneurship with a focus on the environment at UCLA, hopes to play professionally after college.

“I’m honestly so lucky to be able to play and train with FC Tucson right now,” Silva said. “The first few weeks I was with them, I was just super stoked for the opportunity to be training with a team after so long.”

