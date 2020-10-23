UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson hopes to use experience to his advantage in shortened '20 season

What will we see from the offense this year that lets us know you have more freedom in the offense?

A: “I think this is more of a dynamic offense. And what’s great about it is it’s not only me; it’s the offense as a whole, from the O-line to the running backs to the receivers and the tight ends.

“I think you’ll see everybody having a lot more freedom, more keys to the castle. I’m really excited for Nov. 7 to come around.”

How much faster do you play now than you did when you first started with coach (Chip) Kelly?

A: “You know I’ve heard this term before, ‘elite pace.’ You’re just moving at a different pace; everything is slowing down for you. And I think that’s what’s going on right now, especially during fall camp. I’m getting my reads a lot faster, seeing the defense a lot better, so I think that’s where I’m at right now. I’m moving at elite pace right now.”

Give us a sense of what it’s like at UCLA right now given the local restrictions and the imperative importance to you?