UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson hopes to use experience to his advantage in shortened '20 season

UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson has one advantage over the rest of the Pac-12 South quarterbacks: Experience.
The Bruins’ dual-threat QB is the only signal-caller in the South with at least two years as a starter.
That experience will no doubt come in handy for the Bruins, who didn’t receive clearance from local health authorities to practice until early October.
Thompson-Robinson’s sophomore season was one marked by both big plays and inconsistencies.
He amassed 2,701 passing yards and nearly 200 rushing yards with 25 total touchdowns, but also led the Pac-12 in turnovers with 12 interceptions and seven fumbles lost.
As UCLA prepares for its season opener at Colorado on Nov. 7, Thompson-Robinson talked about how this is the most comfortable he’s felt in the team’s offense, how offseason boxing helped him and more:
You trained in boxing over the quarantine, so what was the most transferable thing you took from that to employ as a quarterback?
A: “Being a quarterback and being a boxer, you’re always a rotational athlete. So just working on my core, working on that rotational strength and always being able to get in the right position with your feet, coming from the ground up. I think it’s probably the most beneficial thing I’ve gotten from boxing so far.”
What will we see from the offense this year that lets us know you have more freedom in the offense?
A: “I think this is more of a dynamic offense. And what’s great about it is it’s not only me; it’s the offense as a whole, from the O-line to the running backs to the receivers and the tight ends.
“I think you’ll see everybody having a lot more freedom, more keys to the castle. I’m really excited for Nov. 7 to come around.”
How much faster do you play now than you did when you first started with coach (Chip) Kelly?
A: “You know I’ve heard this term before, ‘elite pace.’ You’re just moving at a different pace; everything is slowing down for you. And I think that’s what’s going on right now, especially during fall camp. I’m getting my reads a lot faster, seeing the defense a lot better, so I think that’s where I’m at right now. I’m moving at elite pace right now.”
Give us a sense of what it’s like at UCLA right now given the local restrictions and the imperative importance to you?
A: “Since this whole shutdown, quarantine and pandemic happened, UCLA is in the forefront of health and safety. (We’re) taking things real slow, easing back into things. I think we do a phenomenal job here with our health staff, our doctors, our trainers and everything all the way up to Coach Kelly.
“Being the quarterback, I’ve got to be the leader of everything and make sure I’m doing things right so I can get on guys when they’re doing things wrong. But I think the team overall is doing a really good job right now with all that stuff.”
What’s been the progress like for (tight end) Greg Dulcich and what’s it like having him as a roommate?
A: “A guy that from Day 1, nose down, comes in a blue-collar guy that works every day. His work is obviously shown up to this point, being able to get in and get in with the starters and get on scholarship. I think he’s worked really hard.
“I get to see him every day, build that relationship with him every day and so we always get to connect with each other. Now that he’s starting tight end here, I get to really build that relationship with him on a whole ’nother level.”
