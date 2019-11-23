Betsabee Salomon was the first female finisher in Saturday's El Tour de Tucson. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Mexico's Ulises Soto has been a near-winner at El Tour de Tucson twice. He finished second in 2016 and third here a year ago. 

Saturday, Soto was a winner. Finally. 

The Mexican cyclist edged Eric Marcotte, Quinn Simmons and Travis McCabe to capture his first career El Tour victory. Soto finished the 100-mile ride in 3 hours 47 minutes 56 seconds, just ahead of Marcotte. 

Betsabee Salomon, another Mexican rider, was the top female finisher, posting a time of 4:04.38. 

This story will be updated. Check back soon for more. 

