Updated: Scott Kingery and 15 other Tucsonans, ex-Cats pushing to play in bigs this season

For a decade and a half, a pair of Tucsonans were among the most reliable middle infielders in baseball.
JJ Hardy and Ian Kinsler, Sabino High School and Canyon del Oro School grads, respectively, patrolled diamonds in Milwaukee, Minnesota, Baltimore, Texas, Detroit, Anaheim, Boston and San Diego. In 27 combined big-league seasons — 14 for Kinsler, 13 for Hardy — the two amassed 3,487 hits and 445 home runs.
But time marches on, even for those who are slick with the glove and strong with the bat. Hardy has been out of baseball since the end of the 2017 season, and Kinsler — felled by a neck injury while one hit shy of 2,000 — retired in December, taking a job in the Padres’ front office.
For the first time since 2004, a baseball season will start without either in the lineup. There’s no Nick Hundley, either: the ex-Wildcat retired in February following 12 seasons as a big-league catcher.
In their place, however, a new generation of native Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats appear ready to shine. Alex Verdugo, a Sahuaro High School graduate, was traded to the Red Sox in February. Cienega High School graduate Nick Gonzales was the Pirates’ first-round draft pick this year, and could rise quickly through their system.
Then there’s Kevin Newman and Scott Kingery, a shortstop-second base combination that could one day challenge Hardy and Kinsler for both longevity and consistency.
Here’s a look at the 16 ex-Wildcats and Tucsonans in big-league camps, who’s certain to start the season in “The Show” and who might not be far behind:
They’re in
Willie Calhoun
Outfielder, Texas Rangers
2019 stats: Calhoun, a one-year Wildcat before he transferred to Yavapai College, hit 21 home runs and drove in 48 runs in a little more than a half-season last year.
2020 role: Expect Calhoun to be playing every day once he’s healthy. Calhoun took a fastball to the face in early March, and upon returning this summer, suffered a hip strain that will likely sideline him for the start of the season.
Kevin Ginkel
Relief pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks
2019 stats: The ex-Wildcat appeared in 25 games during his first season in the big leagues, going 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA.
2020 role: The right-handed Ginkel will serve as the Diamondbacks’ setup man, ahead of closer Archie Bradley.
Scott Kingery
Infielder/outfielder, Philadelphia Phillies
2019 stats: Kingery improved in nearly every offensive category in his second full season with the Phillies, hitting .258 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and 15 stolen bases while shuffling between second base, shortstop and third base and all three outfield spots.
2020 role: The ex-Wildcat’s days of switching between positions appear to be over. He’s locked in as the club’s starting second baseman following the departure of Cesar Hernandez. Kingery contracted COVID-19, however, which delayed his arrival to camp.
Mark Melancon
Closer, Atlanta Braves
2019 stats: The former Wildcat went 5-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 12 saves — his most since 2016 — in a season split between the Giants and Braves. Melancon is entering his 12th big-league season, giving him more experience than the rest of the locals in the big leagues combined.
2020 role: The right-handed Melancon is expected to open the 2020 season as the Braves’ closer, though offseason acquisition Will Smith could take over if he struggles.
Kevin Newman
Shortstop, Pittsburgh Pirates
2019 stats: In his first full season in the big leagues, Newman — a former UA star — hit .308 with 12 home runs, 64 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He finished with a WAR (wins above replacement) of 3.1.
2020 role: Newman should play every day for the rebuilding Pirates.
Daniel Ponce de Leon
Relief pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals
2019 stats: A one-year Wildcat, Ponce de Leon made 13 appearances in the big leagues last season, starting eight games. He went 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA and struck out twice as many batters (52) as he walked (26).
2020 role: The right-handed Ponce de Leon is expected to serve as a long reliever.
Alex Verdugo
Outfielder, Boston Red Sox
2019 stats: In 101 games with the Dodgers, Verdugo — a left-handed-hitting Sahuaro High School graduate — hit .294 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. He was worth 3.2 WAR.
2020 role: Boston acquired Verdugo as part of a trade involving Mookie Betts and David Price, and Red Sox fans expect the 24-year-old to produce right away. He’s expected to play almost every day, assuming he can stay healthy — Verdugo dealt with a back injury this spring.
They’re coming
Bobby Dalbec
Infielder, Boston Red Sox
2019 stats: In 135 games split across Double-A and Triple-A, the slugging Dalbec hit .229 with 27 home runs and 73 RBIs. The former Wildcat posted the best walk-to-strikeout ratio (73 to 139) of his pro career.
2020 role: Dalbec tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this summer, and isn’t likely to start the season in the big leagues. Rafael Devers is holding down third base for the Red Sox, with JD Martinez slated to DH.
Juan Gamez
Relief pitcher, Chicago Cubs
2019 stats: In 46 games with Monterrey of the Mexican League, Gamez — a Sahuaro High School and North Dakota State product — went 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 31 strikeouts. He finished with a WHIP (walks + hits/innings pitched) of 1.35. He then played for Los Mochis in the Mexican Winter League, going 3-3 with a 2.70 ERA.
2020 role: Gamez is expected to start the 2020 season at the Cubs' training facility, but could earn a callup.
Nick Gonzales
Infielder, Pittsburgh Pirates
2019 stats: N/A
2020 role: The Pirates took Gonzales, a former Cienega High School and New Mexico State star, with their first-round pick in this year’s draft and invited him to camp on Wednesday. He’s unlikely to play in the big leagues this season.
Luis Gonzalez
Outfielder, Chicago Red Sox
2019 stats: In 126 games at Double-A, Gonzalez — a left-handed-hitting outfielder born in Hermosillo, Sonora, who played at Catalina Foothills High School and New Mexico — hit .247 with nine home runs, 59 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
2020 role: Gonzalez will serve as organizational depth in a Chicago organization stacked with talented young hitters.
Jared Oliva
Outfielder, Pittsburgh Pirates
2019 stats: In 123 games at Double-A, Oliva hit .277 with six home runs and 42 RBIs.
2020 role: The 24-year-old Oliva likely won’t make the opening day roster. A late-season call-up is possible for the ex-Wildcat — especially if the Pirates decide to be sellers at the trade deadline.
They want to get back
Jett Bandy
Catcher, Boston Red Sox
2019 stats: Bandy hit 13 home runs and drove in 33 runs during a shortened season at Triple-A Nashville. The longtime Brewers and Angels backstop signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in December.
2020 role: The ex-Wildcat is battling with Jonathan Lucroy and Kevin Plawecki to serve as Christian Vazquez’s backup.
Brandon Dixon
Infielder, Detroit Tigers
2019 stats: In 97 games with Detroit, the ex-Wildcat hit .248 with a team-high 15 home runs. Dixon’s 52 RBIs were second on the team behind Miguel Cabrera’s 59.
2020 role: Dixon is competing for a bench spot, having lost the starting first baseman’s job to C.J. Cron. Keeping him on the roster would require the Tigers to add Dixon, a non-roster invitee, to the 40-man roster.
Robert Refsnyder
Infielder, Texas Rangers
2019 stats: The Wildcats’ 2012 College World Series hero spent all of 2019 with the Diamondbacks’ and Reds’ Triple-A clubs. He hit .312 with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs and 88 strikeouts over 88 games. In November, Refsnyder signed with the Rangers, his sixth big-league organization.
2020 role: Refsnyder will try to make the club as a non-roster invitee. An injury to former Wildcat Willie Calhoun could free up an extra roster spot, and Refsnyder — who has played first base, second base, third base, right field, left field and DH in the big leagues — has versatility working in his favor.
Joey Rickard
Outfielder, San Francisco Giants
2019 stats: Rickard played 68 games with the Orioles and Giants, hitting .226 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases.
2020 role: Rickard, a non-roster invitee, is fighting for an opening day spot on a rebuilding Giants club. Alex Dickerson, Michael Yastrzemski Mauricio Dubon and Hunter Pence have the inside track in the outfielder, leaving Rickard — a former UA standout — to compete with Billy Hamilton and Darin Ruf for one of the final few bench jobs.
