USL League One will begin playing games next week, but FC Tucson not on first slate

FC Tucson will not be among the USL League One teams that begin play next week.
The league announced Friday afternoon that the league's July 18 Opening Day will feature two matches: one between Greenville Triumph SC and Fort Lauderdale CF, and another between South Georgia Tormenta FC and the Richmond Kickers. Both games will start at 5 p.m., Tucson time, and will air on ESPN+. Richmond is coached by Darren Sawatzky, who ran FC Tucson last season.
FC Tucson's 2020 schedule is expected to be unveiled in the coming days. USL League One said in a news release that all league activities "will be coordinated in compliance with both local health authorities protocols and those previously published by the USL, which were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts along with required government approvals."
FC Tucson said last month that it will adhere to "strict match day social distancing protocols at Kino North Stadium," which will greatly reduce the stadium's capacity. The club said then that season ticket holders will have first priority when it comes to attending games.
