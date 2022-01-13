Vets Folk, Gronk again led the way among ex-Wildcats, Tucsonans in the NFL

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The rundown: ’Twas a memorable year for one of the greatest tight ends of all time. After catching a football dropped over 600 feet from a helicopter at his old stomping grounds in Tucson, Gronkowski had 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns with the Bucs. His seven-catch, 137-yard performance to end the regular season delivered an additional $1 million in contract bonuses. Now Gronk looks to become the only Pac-12 product in conference history to win five Super Bowls.