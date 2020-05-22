Want to support FC Tucson, city's other pro sports teams during pandemic? Buy local

FC Tucson will continue to wear black at home, as well as some gray. The white road jerseys include a new wishbone collar. The kits themselves are being made by Macron, an Italian sportswear company that also outfits USL Championship’s Phoenix Rising FC and Miami FC.

Powers, a member of the USL’s coronavirus task force, said she expects to learn within the next 10 days whether USL League One and its parent organization, USL Championship, plan to play a 2020 season. She said games could begin in July and run through November in front of about 25% capacity at stadiums. Players and coaches would be tested frequently for the virus.

There are major issues with the July-November schedule, however. One is financial: Few teams in USL League One can make money with their stadiums at 25% capacity. The other is travel: FC Tucson flies commercial. Had the 2020 season started on time, the Men in Black would have already played in Orlando, Florida; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Greenville, South Carolina, with multiple flight legs on each trip. The team would have spent Friday traveling to Nebraska for a match against Union Omaha.

“How,” Powers asked rhetorically, “do I social-distance on my way to Georgia?”