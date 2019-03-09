Zach Allen, #35, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Zach Allen

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Weight: 230 pounds

Hometown: Pahokee, Florida

College: Wake Forest

Fun fact: Allen is an All-IFL linebacker in 2018 who led the Iowa Barnstormers to the United Bowl Championship. Former Arizona Cardinal and NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin is Allen’s cousin.

Jake Medlock, #5, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.



Zach Allen, #35, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Jake Medlock

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Hometown: Jacksonville Beach, Florida

College: Florida International

Fun fact: Medlock led the IFL in passing yards (2,616), completions (265) and touchdowns (265) as a member of Cedar Rapids in 2018.

Nigel Bethel II, #1, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Nigel Bethel

Position: Defensive back

Height: 5-9

Weight: 185

Hometown: Miami, Florida

College: Texas Tech

Fun fact: Bethel played for the No. 1-ranked Booker T. Washington High School team in 2013. He led a defense that held a 14-0 record en route to the Florida Class 4A State Championship.

Shaquan Curenton, #9, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Shaq Curenton

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Hometown: Willcrest, North Carolina

College: Scottsdale Community College

Fun fact: Curenton scored three touchdowns in the Sugar Skulls’ season opener against the San Diego Strike Force.

Cam Gaddis, #7, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Cam Gaddis

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Hometown: Tucson

College: Pima College

Fun fact: Gaddis’ father, Reggie, was a defensive lineman at the University of Arizona who played for the Cincinnati Bengals. Cam Gaddis played for Tucson coaching icon Jeff Scurran at Santa Rita High School before playing at Pima College.

Keith Jones Jr., #55, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Keith Jones Jr.

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-1

Weight: 315 pounds

Hometown: Monroe, Louisiana

College: Tennessee-Martin

Fun fact: Jones was a first-team All-IFL defensive tackle for the Iowa Barnstormers last season. Sugar Skulls coach Marcus Coleman was the team’s defensive coordinator.

Mike Jones, #8, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Mike Jones

Position: Running back

Weight: 5-10

Hometown: 215 pounds

College: Bethune-Cookman

Fun fact: Jones scored three touchdowns in the season-opening win against the Strike Force.

￼Dee Maggitt Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown: Aloha, Oregon

College: Hawaii

Fun fact: Named IFL Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions against the Strike Force last Sunday.

Robert Metz, #15, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Robert Metz

Position: Defensive end / Linebacker

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Hometown: Tucson

College: Dixie State

Fun fact: Metz played for the Green Bay Blizzard for two seasons, earning second-team All-IFL honors in 2018. Metz was teammates with Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez at Canyon del Oro High School.

Alex Rios, #70, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Alejandro Rios

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-3

Weight: 280 pounds

Hometown: Tucson

College: East Tennessee State

Fun fact: Rios didn’t start playing football until his senior year at Sahuarita High School.

Antonio Rosales, #67, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Antonio Rosales

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 305 pounds

Hometown: Tucson

College: San Diego State

Fun fact: Rosales graduated from Tucson High in 2013 and played in 28 games over three seasons at San Diego State, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in social science.

Shad Thornton, #10, Tucson Sugar Skulls Media Day at the Tucson Convention Center on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz.

￼Shadrach Thornton

Position: Running back

Height: 6-1

Weight: 230 pounds

Hometown: Hinesville, Georgia

College: North Carolina State

Fun fact: Thornton rushed for 2,572 yards at NC State, then played professionally for the IFL’s Arizona Rattlers.

— Justin Spears

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.