WBC super featherweight champ Oscar Valdez returning to Tucson a different fighter

Against Conceicao, Valdez has a specific set of tasks ahead: He must deal with the fact that his Brazilian opponent stands five inches taller than him at 5-foot-10½ and has a 70-inch reach that is four inches longer than Valdez's.

“We can’t fight the way we fought Berchelt because Conceicao has a way more different style,” Valdez said, also acknowledging the gap in measurables. “He’s a little bit more technical.”

Conceicao actually beat Valdez by a single point in the gold-medal match of the 2009 Pan American Games before going on to win a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics. He's 16-0 with 8 KOs as a pro.

“There's something very curious — when we were in amateurs, we kind of didn't like each other and we always kind of went back and forth looking at each other, giving each other faces, saying who was more macho, who was tougher,” Valdez said. “He beat me and I remember crying and saying, 'One day I'm gonna fight him again, maybe in the amateurs or maybe he’d be a sparring partner or something.' Never did cross my mind that it was he was gonna be a possible rival for me as a professional.

“Now, this is my chance. This is my chance. I'm very focused.”

Valdez will also get that chance in front of a home crowd that has seen him turn things around before.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.