Tucson/Nogales-bred featherweight Oscar Valdez is scheduled to return to Tucson to defend his WBO title for a fifth time on Jan. 12 against Andoni Gago of Spain, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Tucson Roadrunners are playing at the Tucson Arena that night so the fight venue has not yet been announced, according to promoter Michelle Rosado.
Valdez (20-3-3, six KOs), who defeated Genesis Servania at the Tucson Arena in Sept. 2017, is coming off a jaw injury suffered in his March victory over Scott Quigg in Los Angeles.
Gago (20-3-3, six KOs) picked up the European Union featherweight title in April.