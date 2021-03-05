'We got Tucson on the map': Dominick Cruz set to fight Casey Kenney in Saturday's UFC 259

Neither reside in Tucson currently, but both Dominick Cruz and Casey Kenney called The Old Pueblo home at one point.

The two will fight each other in Saturday's UFC 259 prelims leading up to the main card that's headlined by the light-heavyweight title bout between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya at The UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 135-pound Cruz, 35, moved to Tucson from San Diego during his childhood. He graduated from Flowing Wells High School, returned to the UFC in May after a four-year hiatus, and fought Phoenix-based fighter Henry Cejudo in UFC 249. Cejudo knocked out Cruz (22-3), holding on to the bantamweight title, and then his retirement from fighting.

Kenney (16-2-1) was born and raised in Indiana before moving to Tucson in 2014. He currently trains out of the MMA Lab in Mesa.

“We got Tucson on the map! We got two guys from Tucson, of all places in the world," Cruz said in an interview with ESPN MMA.