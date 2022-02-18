'We’re in the business of putting on a great show': Tucson Rodeo returns after a year off

“This is our event and we need to run it. I’ve talked to some people in other parts of the country, and the year hiatus gave them a chance to look at the way they’re doing business and kind of reinvent themselves a little bit. We need to take some of this burden upon ourselves.”

Besides, Baird says, you can’t exactly fill Williams’ boots.

“With someone with the depth of knowledge and passion he has for this sport and this event, that’s not something you replace,” he said. “You find someone to fill a position, but to find people who have that kind of dedication is extremely rare. A guy like him comes around once in a lifetime for a lot of folk.

“I know in traveling with Gary, we get to finals in Vegas, and you couldn’t walk across the lobby of the hotel without stopping. A five-minute walk turned into 45 minutes. Everyone wanted a piece of his time.”

* * *

For her part, Madigan is not trying to fill Williams’ shoes.