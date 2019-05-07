TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf European Tour, first round 2:30 a.m. Golf

MLB D-backs at Rays 10 a.m. FSAZ

Nationals at Brewers or Phillies at Cardinals 10 a.m. MLB

Mets at Padres (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

Mariners at Yankees 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Braves at Dodgers or Reds at Athletics 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Celtics at Bucks, Game 5 5 p.m. TNT

Rockets at Warriors, Game 5 7:30 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball Wright State at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. BTN

NHL Playoffs Avalanche at Sharks, Game 7 6 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s UEFA: Ajax vs. Tottenham Noon TNT

Softball Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M 8 a.m. SEC

Florida vs. South Carolina 10:30 a.m. SEC

Auburn vs. Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Arkansas vs. Georgia 3:30 p.m. SEC

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB D-backs at Rays 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles