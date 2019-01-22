TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s Providence at Xavier 4:30 p.m. FS1
Purdue at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
VCU at Rhode Island 5 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPN2
Texas at TCU 5 p.m. ESPNU
Georgia at LSU 5 p.m. SEC
DePaul at Marquette 6:30 p.m. FS1
Wisconsin at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State 7 p.m. CBSS
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC
Colorado State at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS
Golf European Tour, first round 9 p.m. Golf
NBA Spurs at 76ers 6 p.m. ESPN
Nuggets at Jazz 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Coyotes at Canadiens 5:30 p.m. FSAZ
Capitals at Maple Leafs 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Predators at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NBCS
Tennis Australian Open, semifinals 8 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open, semifinals 1:30 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s Purdue at Ohio State 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey Texas at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)