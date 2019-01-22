TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s Providence at Xavier 4:30 p.m. FS1

Purdue at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

VCU at Rhode Island 5 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPN2

Texas at TCU 5 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Marquette 6:30 p.m. FS1

Wisconsin at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

Loyola Chicago at Missouri State 7 p.m. CBSS

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC

Colorado State at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS

Golf European Tour, first round 9 p.m. Golf

NBA Spurs at 76ers 6 p.m. ESPN

Nuggets at Jazz 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Coyotes at Canadiens 5:30 p.m. FSAZ

Capitals at Maple Leafs 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Predators at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NBCS

Tennis Australian Open, semifinals 8 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open, semifinals 1:30 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s Purdue at Ohio State 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey Texas at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

