TV WEDNESDAY
Golf European Tour, first round 7:30 p.m. Golf
MLB A’s at Red Sox or Pirates at Rangers 10 a.m. MLB
Yankees at D-backs 12:30 p.m. FSAZ
Yankees at D-backs (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB
Astros at Twins 5 p.m. ESPN
Dodgers at Giants (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs Trail Blazers at Nuggets, Game 2 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs Islanders at Hurricanes, Game 3 4 p.m. NBCS
Blues at Stars, Game 4 6:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s UEFA: FC Barcelona vs. Liverpool Noon TNT
Softball UMKC at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Yankees at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)