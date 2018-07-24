TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 17 6:30 a.m. NBCS

MLB Padres at Mets 9 a.m. FSAZ Plus

Dodgers at Phillies or Yankees at Rays 9:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ

D-backs at Cubs or Nats at Brewers (JIP) 12:30 p.m. MLB

Twins at Blue Jays 2 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Orioles 4 p.m. ESPN

White Sox at Angels or Astros at Rockies 7 p.m. MLB

NCAA football Pac-12 Media Day, North Division 8:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Pac-12 Media Day, South Division 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer Manchester City vs. Liverpool 5 p.m. ESPN2

Roma vs. Tottenham 7 p.m. ESPN2

AC Milan vs. Manchester United 8 p.m. ESPN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP (joined in progress)

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

