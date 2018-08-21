TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball Little League WS: Michigan vs. Georgia Noon ESPN
Little League WS: Hawaii vs. New York 4:30 p.m. ESPN
MLB Reds at Brewers or Twins at White Sox 11 a.m. MLB
Phillies at Nationals or Indians at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Padres at Rockies 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Angels at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Cardinals at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer MLS: NY Red Bulls at NYCFC 4 p.m. FS1
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Indians at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Angels at D-backs (JIP) 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)