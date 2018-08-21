TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball Little League WS: Michigan vs. Georgia Noon ESPN

Little League WS: Hawaii vs. New York 4:30 p.m. ESPN

MLB Reds at Brewers or Twins at White Sox 11 a.m. MLB

Phillies at Nationals or Indians at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Padres at Rockies 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Angels at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Cardinals at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer MLS: NY Red Bulls at NYCFC 4 p.m. FS1

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Indians at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Angels at D-backs (JIP) 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

