TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s Marquette at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC
Indiana at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN
Virginia Tech at Miami (Fla.) 5 p.m. ESPN2
West Virginia at Iowa State 5 p.m. ESPNU
Providence at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FSAZ
Villanova at DePaul 6 p.m. CBSS
Memphis at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPNEWS
St. John’s at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
Missouri at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SEC
Illinois at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
SMU at Wichita State 7 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at Washington State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
USC at Washington 9 p.m. FS1
NBA Pacers at Wizards 6 p.m. ESPN
Jazz at Trail Blazers 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Lightning at Penguins 6 p.m. NBCS
Soccer EPL: Tottenham vs. Watford 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish);