TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s Marquette at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC

Indiana at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN

Virginia Tech at Miami (Fla.) 5 p.m. ESPN2

West Virginia at Iowa State 5 p.m. ESPNU

Providence at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FSAZ

Villanova at DePaul 6 p.m. CBSS

Memphis at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPNEWS

St. John’s at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1

Missouri at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SEC

Illinois at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

SMU at Wichita State 7 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at Washington State 8 p.m. Pac-12N

USC at Washington 9 p.m. FS1

NBA Pacers at Wizards 6 p.m. ESPN

Jazz at Trail Blazers 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Lightning at Penguins 6 p.m. NBCS

Soccer EPL: Tottenham vs. Watford 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish);

