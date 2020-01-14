Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s St. Francis at Fairleigh Dickinson 3 p.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1
Kentucky at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
Indiana at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN
Creighton at Georgetown 5 p.m. CBSS
Virginia at Florida State 5 p.m. ESPN2
Richmond at Davidson 5 p.m. ESPNU
Xavier at Marquette 6 p.m. FSAZ
St. John’s at Providence 6:30 p.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC
Penn State at MInnesota 7 p.m. BTN
SMU at Houston 7 p.m. CBSS
Auburn at Alabama 7 p.m. ESPN2
TCU at West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf European Tour, first round 10 p.m. Golf
NBA Nets at 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN
Trail Blazers at Rockets 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Flyers at Blues 6 p.m. NBCS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s Virginia at Florida State 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).