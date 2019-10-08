TV WEDNESDAY
MLB Playoffs
Cardinals at Braves, Game 5 — 2 p.m., TBS
Nationals at Dodgers, Game 5 — 5:30 p.m., TBS
NBA preseason
Pelicans at Bulls — 5 p.m., ESPN
NCAA football
Appalachian State at La.-Lafayette — 5 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
Devils at Flyers — 4:30 p.m., NBCS
Kings at Canucks — 7 p.m., NBCS
Soccer, men’s
Kentucky at Indiana — 4 p.m., FS1
Soccer, women’s
Virginia at NC State — 4 p.m., FSAZ
Volleyball
Wisconsin at Northwestern — 4 p.m., BTN
Mississippi State at Alabama — 4 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi at Missouri — 5 p.m., SEC
Minnesota at Illinois — 6 p.m., BTN
Baylor at Iowa State — 6 p.m., ESPNU
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Playoffs
Nationals at Dodgers, Game 5 — 5:30 p.m., 1490-AM*
Variety
The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)