TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB Playoffs

Cardinals at Braves, Game 5 — 2 p.m., TBS

Nationals at Dodgers, Game 5 — 5:30 p.m., TBS

NBA preseason

Pelicans at Bulls — 5 p.m., ESPN

NCAA football

Appalachian State at La.-Lafayette — 5 p.m., ESPN2

NHL

Devils at Flyers — 4:30 p.m., NBCS

Kings at Canucks — 7 p.m., NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Kentucky at Indiana — 4 p.m., FS1

Soccer, women’s

Virginia at NC State — 4 p.m., FSAZ

Volleyball

Wisconsin at Northwestern — 4 p.m., BTN

Mississippi State at Alabama — 4 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi at Missouri — 5 p.m., SEC

Minnesota at Illinois — 6 p.m., BTN

Baylor at Iowa State — 6 p.m., ESPNU

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Playoffs

Nationals at Dodgers, Game 5 — 5:30 p.m., 1490-AM*

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles