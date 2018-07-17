TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball Triple-A All-Star Game 4 p.m. MLB
Cycling Tour de France, Stage 11 5 a.m. NBCS
Golf British Open, first round 10:30 p.m. Golf
Specials The ESPYs 5 p.m. Ch 9
WNBA Indiana at Minnesota 10 a.m. NBA
Channel guide: Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)