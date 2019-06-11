TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB Athletics at Rays or Reds at Indians — 9 a.m., MLB

Cubs at Rockies — Noon, MLB

D-backs at Phillies — 4 p.m., FSAZ

Brewers at Astros — 5 p.m., ESPN

Padres at Giants (JIP) — 8 p.m., MLB

NHL Playoffs Stanley Cup: Blues at Bruins, Game 7 — 5 p.m., Ch 4

Soccer, women’s World Cup: Nigeria vs. South Korea — 6 a.m., FS1

World Cup: Germany vs. Spain — 9 a.m., Ch 11

World Cup: France vs. Norway — Noon, Ch 11

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Phillies — 4 p.m., 1490-AM*

Variety

Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP): Joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

