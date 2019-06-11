TV WEDNESDAY
MLB Athletics at Rays or Reds at Indians — 9 a.m., MLB
Cubs at Rockies — Noon, MLB
D-backs at Phillies — 4 p.m., FSAZ
Brewers at Astros — 5 p.m., ESPN
Padres at Giants (JIP) — 8 p.m., MLB
NHL Playoffs Stanley Cup: Blues at Bruins, Game 7 — 5 p.m., Ch 4
Soccer, women’s World Cup: Nigeria vs. South Korea — 6 a.m., FS1
World Cup: Germany vs. Spain — 9 a.m., Ch 11
World Cup: France vs. Norway — Noon, Ch 11
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Phillies — 4 p.m., 1490-AM*
Variety
Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP): Joined in progress
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)