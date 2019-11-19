TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s Princeton at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN
Columbia at St. John’s 5 p.m. FS1
Elon at North Carolina 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
The Citadel at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN
BYU at Boise State 8 p.m. CBSS
UC Santa Barbara at Oregon State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Saint Mary’s at Fresno State 9 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Stephen F. Austin at Oklahoma 10 a.m. FSAZ
NBA Warriors at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Celtics at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football Toledo at Buffalo 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Akron at Miami (Ohio) 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
NHL Capitals at Rangers 6 p.m. NBCS
Volleyball Missouri at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
Florida at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, women’s Prairie View A&M at Arizona 11 a.m. 1400-AM
Hockey Tucson at San Jose 8 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)