TV WEDNESDAY

MLB Mets at Cubs or Athletics at Astros 11 a.m. MLB

Mariners at Padres 12:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Mariners at Padres (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB

W. Sox at Yankees or Nationals at Phillies 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Giants 7 p.m. FSAZ

D-backs at Giants or Dodgers at Rangers (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

Tennis U.S. Open, second round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, second round 4 p.m. ESPN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Nationals at Phillies 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

D-backs at Giants 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

