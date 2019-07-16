TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, stage 11 — 5 a.m., NBCS

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round — 1 p.m., Golf

British Open, first round — 10:30 p.m., Golf

British Open, first round — 3 a.m. (Thu.), Golf

MLB

Braves at Brewers or Mariners at Athletics — 11 a.m., MLB

Giants at Rockies (JIP) — 2 p.m., MLB

Rays at Yankees — 4 p.m., ESPN

D-backs at Rangers — 5 p.m., FSAZ

Astros at Angels or White Sox at Royals (JIP) — 7 p.m., MLB

Soccer, men’s

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich — 8 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA

Dallas at Phoenix — 12:30 p.m., FSAZ

Dallas at Phoenix — 12:30 p.m., NBA

Seattle at Minnesota — 5 p.m., NBA

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Rangers — 5 p.m., 1490-AM*

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

