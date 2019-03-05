TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s Marquette at Seton Hall 4:30 p.m. FS1

Missouri at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN

LSU at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPNU

Providence at Creighton 6 p.m. CBSS

Georgetown at DePaul 6:30 p.m. FS1

Arkansas at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC

Ohio State at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma State at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN2

Clemson at Notre Dame 7 p.m. ESPNU

Fresno State at San Diego State 8 p.m. CBSS

Oregon State at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at Washington State 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Florida vs. Mississippi 9 a.m. SEC

Penn State vs. Wisconsin 11:30 a.m. BTN

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt 11:30 a.m. SEC

Illinois vs. Purdue 2 p.m. BTN

Golf European Tour, first round (Thur.) 12:30 a.m. Golf

MLB Spring Pirates at Red Sox 11 a.m. ESPN

D-backs at Brewers 1 p.m. FSAZ

NBA 76ers at Bulls 6 p.m. ESPN

Knicks at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Nuggets at Lakers 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Capitals at Flyers 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Blues at Ducks 8 p.m. NBCS

Soccer UEFA: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Man. Utd 1 p.m. TNT

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA Knicks at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles