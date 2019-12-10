TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s Wisconsin at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN

Nebraska-Omaha at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Michigan at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

Prairie View A&M at Arizona State 8 p.m. Pac-12A

Basketball, women’s Tulsa at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC

Iowa at Iowa State 6 p.m. FS1

Golf Presidents Cup, Day 1 3:30 p.m. Golf

NBA Clippers at Raptors 5 p.m. ESPN

Grizzlies at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Pelicans at Bucks 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Bruins at Capitals 5 p.m. NBCS

Flyers at Avalanche 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s UEFA: Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb 10:55 a.m. TNT

UEFA: Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen 1 p.m. TNT

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball men’s Nebraska-Omaha at Arizona 6 p.m. 107.5-FM

Nebraska-Omaha at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

