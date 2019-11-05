TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s Wake Forest at Boston College 4 p.m. ESPNU
Mercer at St. John’s 4:30 p.m. FS1
IUPUI at Butler 4 p.m. FS2
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN
Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown 5 p.m. CBSS
Florida State at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. ESPNU
Cincinnati at Ohio State 6:30 p.m. FS1
Chicago at DePaul 6:30 p.m. FS2
NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Long Beach State at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA Warriors at Rockets 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Bucks at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football Miami (Ohio) at Ohio 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Red Wings at Rangers 6 p.m. NBCS
Volleyball Auburn at LSU 6 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NCAA basketball NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM
NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)