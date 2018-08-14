TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf U.S. Amateur Championship 2 p.m. FS1

MLB Brewers at Cubs or Pirates at Twins 11 a.m. MLB

Mariners at Athletics 2 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN

Angels at Padres 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Giants at Dodgers or Nationals at Cards (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer UEFA: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid Noon TNT

MLS: Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC 7 p.m. ESPN2

Softball Little League World Series, championship 7 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Washington at Indiana 4 p.m. NBA

New York at Las Vegas 7 p.m. NBA

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Red Sox at Phillies 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

