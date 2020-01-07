Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s
St. John’s at Georgetown — 4:30 p.m., FS1
Northwestern at Indiana — 5 p.m., BTN
Davidson at Rhode Island — 5 p.m., CBSS
Notre Dame at NC State — 5 p.m., ESPN2
Tulsa at Cincinnati — 5 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi State at Alabama — 5 p.m., SEC
Florida State at Wake Forest — 5:30 p.m., FSAZ
Seton Hall at Xavier — 6:30 p.m., FS1
Illinois at Wisconsin — 7 p.m., BTN
Tulane at UConn — 7 p.m., CBSS
Oklahoma at Texas — 7 p.m., ESPN2
Arkansas at LSU — 7 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Auburn — 7 p.m., SEC
Golf
European Tour, first round — 9 a.m., Golf
NBA
Nuggets at Mavericks — 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Bucks at Warriors — 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Capitals at Flyers — 5:30 p.m., NBCS
Stars at Kings — 8 p.m., NBCS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Variety
Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
