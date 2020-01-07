Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s

St. John’s at Georgetown — 4:30 p.m., FS1

Northwestern at Indiana — 5 p.m., BTN

Davidson at Rhode Island — 5 p.m., CBSS

Notre Dame at NC State — 5 p.m., ESPN2

Tulsa at Cincinnati — 5 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi State at Alabama — 5 p.m., SEC

Florida State at Wake Forest — 5:30 p.m., FSAZ

Seton Hall at Xavier — 6:30 p.m., FS1

Illinois at Wisconsin — 7 p.m., BTN

Tulane at UConn — 7 p.m., CBSS

Oklahoma at Texas — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas at LSU — 7 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Auburn — 7 p.m., SEC

Golf

European Tour, first round — 9 a.m., Golf

NBA

Nuggets at Mavericks — 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Bucks at Warriors — 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Capitals at Flyers — 5:30 p.m., NBCS

Stars at Kings — 8 p.m., NBCS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Variety

Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

