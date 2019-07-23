TV WEDNESDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, stage 17 — 3:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
World Long Drive Tour — 3 p.m. Golf
Misc.
Pan American Games, Day 1 — 7 a.m. ESPNU
MLB
Red Sox at Rays or Phillies at Tigers — 9 a.m. MLB
Orioles at D-backs — 12:30 p.m. FSAZ
Cubs at Giants or Rangers at Mariners (JIP) — 12:30 p.m. MLB
Yankees at Twins — 5 p.m. ESPN
Angels at Dodgers (JIP) — 8 p.m. MLB
NCAA football
Pac-12 North Media Day — 9:30 a.m. Pac-12N
Pac-12 South Media Day — 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona State Media Day — 2:45 p.m. Pac-12A
Arizona Media Day — 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Soccer, men’s
Liverpool vs. Sporting Lisbon — 5 p.m. TNT
WNBA
Washington at Minnesota — 10 a.m. NBA
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
Orioles at D-backs — 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Yankees at Twins — 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety
The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)