TV WEDNESDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, stage 17 — 3:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

World Long Drive Tour — 3 p.m. Golf

Misc.

Pan American Games, Day 1 — 7 a.m. ESPNU

MLB

Red Sox at Rays or Phillies at Tigers — 9 a.m. MLB

Orioles at D-backs — 12:30 p.m. FSAZ

Cubs at Giants or Rangers at Mariners (JIP) — 12:30 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Twins — 5 p.m. ESPN

Angels at Dodgers (JIP) — 8 p.m. MLB

NCAA football

Pac-12 North Media Day — 9:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Pac-12 South Media Day — 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State Media Day — 2:45 p.m. Pac-12A

Arizona Media Day — 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Soccer, men’s

Liverpool vs. Sporting Lisbon — 5 p.m. TNT

WNBA

Washington at Minnesota — 10 a.m. NBA

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

Orioles at D-backs — 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Yankees at Twins — 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

