Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Northwestern at Michigan State — 4:30 p.m., BTN
DePaul at Seton Hall — 4:30 p.m., FS1
Vanderbilt at Kentucky — 4:30 p.m., SEC
Dayton at Duquesne — 5 p.m., CBSS
Alabama at LSU — 5 p.m., ESPN2
Temple at UConn — 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
Memphis at UCF — 5 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Penn State — 6:30 p.m., BTN
Marquette at Xavier — 6:30 p.m., FS1
South Carolina at Arkansas — 6:30 p.m., SEC
San Diego State at New Mexico — 7 p.m., CBSS
Baylor at Iowa State — 7 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona State at Washington State — 9 p.m., ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Richmond at UMass — 10 a.m., NBCS
NBA
Pistons at Nets — 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Rockets at Trail Blazers — 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Predators at Capitals — 5:30 p.m., NBCS
Coyotes at Ducks — 8 p.m., FSAZ
Lightning at Kings — 8 p.m., NBCS
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Liverpool at West Ham — 12:40 p.m., NBCS
Soccer, women’s
Canada vs. St. Kitts and Nevis — 3:30 p.m., FS2
Mexico vs. Jamaica — 6 p.m., FS2
Tennis
Australian Open, quarterfinals — 1:30 a.m., ESPN2
Australian Open, women’s semifinals — 8 p.m., ESPN2
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NHL
Coyotes at Ducks — 8 p.m., 1450-AM
Variety
Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)