Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Northwestern at Michigan State — 4:30 p.m., BTN

DePaul at Seton Hall — 4:30 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky — 4:30 p.m., SEC

Dayton at Duquesne — 5 p.m., CBSS

Alabama at LSU — 5 p.m., ESPN2

Temple at UConn — 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Memphis at UCF — 5 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Penn State — 6:30 p.m., BTN

Marquette at Xavier — 6:30 p.m., FS1

South Carolina at Arkansas — 6:30 p.m., SEC

San Diego State at New Mexico — 7 p.m., CBSS

Baylor at Iowa State — 7 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona State at Washington State — 9 p.m., ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Richmond at UMass — 10 a.m., NBCS

NBA

Pistons at Nets — 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Rockets at Trail Blazers — 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Predators at Capitals — 5:30 p.m., NBCS

Coyotes at Ducks — 8 p.m., FSAZ

Lightning at Kings — 8 p.m., NBCS

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Liverpool at West Ham — 12:40 p.m., NBCS

Soccer, women’s

Canada vs. St. Kitts and Nevis — 3:30 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Jamaica — 6 p.m., FS2

Tennis

Australian Open, quarterfinals — 1:30 a.m., ESPN2

Australian Open, women’s semifinals — 8 p.m., ESPN2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NHL

Coyotes at Ducks — 8 p.m., 1450-AM

Variety

Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

