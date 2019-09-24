TV WEDNESDAY
MLB Yankees at Rays 4 p.m. ESPN
Athletics at Angels 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s Liga MX: Monarcas Morella at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s Washington at Houston 6 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball Ohio State at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN
West Virginia at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPNU
Michigan State at Penn State 5 p.m. FS1
Arkansas at LSU 5 p.m. SEC
Washington at Washington State 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
TCU at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPNU
USC at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Cardinals at D-backs 12:40 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears (JIP) 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).