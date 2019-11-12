TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s LSU at VCU 4 p.m. ESPN2

McNeese State at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN

St. Joseph’s at UConn 5 p.m. CBSS

Villanova at Ohio State 5 p.m. FS1

Providence at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma State at Coll. of Charleston 7 p.m. CBSS

Purdue at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s UConn at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC

UTEP at New Mexico State 6 p.m. FSAZ

NBA Clippers at Rockets 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Warriors at Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football Northern Illinois at Toledo 6 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) 6 p.m. ESPNU

NHL Capitals at Flyers 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Blackhawks at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NBCS

Volleyball Tennessee at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Texas A&M 7 p.m. SEC

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles