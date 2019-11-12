TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s LSU at VCU 4 p.m. ESPN2
McNeese State at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN
St. Joseph’s at UConn 5 p.m. CBSS
Villanova at Ohio State 5 p.m. FS1
Providence at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN
Oklahoma State at Coll. of Charleston 7 p.m. CBSS
Purdue at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s UConn at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC
UTEP at New Mexico State 6 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Clippers at Rockets 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Warriors at Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football Northern Illinois at Toledo 6 p.m. ESPN2
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) 6 p.m. ESPNU
NHL Capitals at Flyers 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Blackhawks at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NBCS
Volleyball Tennessee at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPNU
Auburn at Texas A&M 7 p.m. SEC
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).