Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s
East Carolina at Wichita State — 1 p.m., ESPNU
South Florida at SMU — 3 p.m., ESPNU
UConn at Cincinnati — 5 p.m., CBSS
Marquette at Creighton — 7 p.m., CBSS
Utah State at UNLV — 9 p.m., CBSS
NBA
Trail Blazers at Knicks — 5:30 p.m., NBA
Suns at Lakers — 8:30 p.m., FSAZ
NCAA football bowls
Citrus: Alabama vs. Michigan — 11 a.m., Ch 9
Outback: Auburn vs. Minnesota — 11 a.m., ESPN
Rose: Oregon vs. Wisconsin — 3 p.m., ESPN
Sugar: Baylor vs. Georgia — 6:45 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Predators vs. Stars — 11 a.m., Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Chelsea at Brighton — 5:25 a.m., NBCS
EPL: Tottenham at Southampton — 7:55 a.m., NBCS
EPL: Everton at Manchester City — 10:25 a.m., NBCS
EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal — 12:55 p.m., NBCS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NCAA football bowls
Citrus: Alabama vs. Michigan — 11 a.m., 1490-AM*
Rose: Oregon vs. Wisconsin — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
Sugar: Baylor vs. Georgia — 6:45 p.m., 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)