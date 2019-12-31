Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s

East Carolina at Wichita State — 1 p.m., ESPNU

South Florida at SMU — 3 p.m., ESPNU

UConn at Cincinnati — 5 p.m., CBSS

Marquette at Creighton — 7 p.m., CBSS

Utah State at UNLV — 9 p.m., CBSS

NBA

Trail Blazers at Knicks — 5:30 p.m., NBA

Suns at Lakers — 8:30 p.m., FSAZ

NCAA football bowls

Citrus: Alabama vs. Michigan — 11 a.m., Ch 9

Outback: Auburn vs. Minnesota — 11 a.m., ESPN

Rose: Oregon vs. Wisconsin — 3 p.m., ESPN

Sugar: Baylor vs. Georgia — 6:45 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Predators vs. Stars — 11 a.m., Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Chelsea at Brighton — 5:25 a.m., NBCS

EPL: Tottenham at Southampton — 7:55 a.m., NBCS

EPL: Everton at Manchester City — 10:25 a.m., NBCS

EPL: Manchester United at Arsenal — 12:55 p.m., NBCS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NCAA football bowls

Citrus: Alabama vs. Michigan — 11 a.m., 1490-AM*

Rose: Oregon vs. Wisconsin — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

Sugar: Baylor vs. Georgia — 6:45 p.m., 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

