TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf Men’s Western Intercollegiate 1 p.m. Golf

Women’s Pac-12 Championship 1:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB Reds at Dodgers (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 3:30 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. FSAZ

Astros at Athletics 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Pacers at Celtics, Game 2 4 p.m. TNT

Pistons at Bucks, Game 2 5 p.m. NBA

Jazz at Rockets, Game 2 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs Bruins at Maple Leafs, Game 4 4 p.m. NBCS

Predators at Stars, Game 4 5 p.m. USA

Flames at Avalanche, Game 4 7 p.m. NBCS

Softball Minnesota at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. BTN

Florida at Florida State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles