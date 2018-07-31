TV WEDNESDAY
Golf European Tour, first round 5 p.m. Golf
MLB Orioles at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Blue Jays at Athletics 12:30 p.m. MLB
Cubs at Pirates 4 p.m. MLB
Brewers at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer Arsenal vs. Chelsea Noon ESPN2
Benfica vs. Olympique Lyonnais 1 p.m. ESPNEWS
MLS All-Stars vs. Juventus 4:30 p.m. ESPN
WNBA New York at Connecticut 4 p.m. NBA
Phoenix at Las Vegas 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Cubs at Pirates 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast,; Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)