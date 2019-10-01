TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB Playoffs AL wild card: Rays at Athletics 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Wizards at Blues 5 p.m. NBCS

Sharks at Golden Knights 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Champ.: Dortmund at Slavia Prague 9:55 a.m. TNT

Champ.: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona Noon TNT

Volleyball Minnesota at Iowa 4 p.m. BTN

Missouri at LSU 4 p.m. ESPNU

Kansas at Iowa State 5 p.m. FSAZ

Alabama at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN

Texas at TCU 6 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Playoffs AL wild card: Rays at Athletics 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

