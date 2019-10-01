TV WEDNESDAY
MLB Playoffs AL wild card: Rays at Athletics 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL Wizards at Blues 5 p.m. NBCS
Sharks at Golden Knights 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Champ.: Dortmund at Slavia Prague 9:55 a.m. TNT
Champ.: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona Noon TNT
Volleyball Minnesota at Iowa 4 p.m. BTN
Missouri at LSU 4 p.m. ESPNU
Kansas at Iowa State 5 p.m. FSAZ
Alabama at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC
Penn State at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN
Texas at TCU 6 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Playoffs AL wild card: Rays at Athletics 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)