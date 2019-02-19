TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s Rutgers at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Villanova at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC
Xavier at Seton Hall 5 p.m. CBSS
Louisville at Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN
Florida at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2
Tulane at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPNU
Boston College at NC State 5 p.m. FSAZ
Northwestern at Ohio State 6:30 p.m. BTN
St. John’s at Providence 6:30 p.m. FS1
Arkansas at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SEC
Butler at Marquette 7 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina at Duke 7 p.m. ESPN
Stanford at Arizona State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Wichita State at Tulsa 7 p.m. ESPNU
Creighton at DePaul 7 p.m. FSAZ
Colorado at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Nevada at San Diego State 9 p.m. CBSS
New Mexico at Utah State 9 p.m. ESPNU
Utah at Washington 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s Iowa State at Oklahoma 9 a.m. FSAZ
Golf LPGA Tour, first round 9 p.m. Golf
NHL Blackhawks at Red Wings 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Bruins at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NBCS
Soccer UEFA: Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus 1 p.m. TNT
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s North Carolina at Duke 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey Tucson at San Diego 8 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)