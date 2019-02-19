TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s Rutgers at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Villanova at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC

Xavier at Seton Hall 5 p.m. CBSS

Louisville at Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN

Florida at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPNU

Boston College at NC State 5 p.m. FSAZ

Northwestern at Ohio State 6:30 p.m. BTN

St. John’s at Providence 6:30 p.m. FS1

Arkansas at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SEC

Butler at Marquette 7 p.m. CBSS

North Carolina at Duke 7 p.m. ESPN

Stanford at Arizona State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Wichita State at Tulsa 7 p.m. ESPNU

Creighton at DePaul 7 p.m. FSAZ

Colorado at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Nevada at San Diego State 9 p.m. CBSS

New Mexico at Utah State 9 p.m. ESPNU

Utah at Washington 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Iowa State at Oklahoma 9 a.m. FSAZ

Golf LPGA Tour, first round 9 p.m. Golf

NHL Blackhawks at Red Wings 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Bruins at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NBCS

Soccer UEFA: Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus 1 p.m. TNT

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s North Carolina at Duke 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey Tucson at San Diego 8 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles