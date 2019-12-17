Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Western Carolina at Xavier 4:30 p.m. FS1
Tennessee at Cincinnati 5 p.m. ESPN2
Ball State at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. FSAZ
East Tennessee State at LSU 5 p.m. SEC
Michigan State at Northwestern 6 p.m. BTN
Oakland at Syracuse 6 p.m. ESPNU
Albany at St. John’s 6:30 p.m. FS1
North Carolina at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2
Saint Mary’s at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Baylor vs. Tennessee-Martin 8 p.m. ESPNU
Kentucky vs. Utah 9 p.m. ESPN2
Montana at Oregon 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s Arizona State at New Mexico State 11 a.m. FSAZ
Golf European Tour, first round 7:30 p.m. Golf
NBA Heat at 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN
Celtics at Mavericks 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Avalanche at Blackhawks 6 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Club W. Cup: Liverpool vs. Monterrey 10:20 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Bayern Munich at SC Freiburg 12:20 p.m. FS2
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s North Carolina at Gonzaga 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).