TV WEDNESDAY
Golf NCAA women’s team tournament 8 a.m. Golf
MLB Athletics at Indians or Royals at Cardinals 10 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Padres 12:30 p.m. FSAZ
D-backs at Padres or Mariners at Rangers (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Cubs or Nationals at Mets 4 p.m. MLB
Braves at Giants or Twins at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB
NCAA baseball Illinois vs. Maryland 7 a.m. BTN
Texas A&M vs. Georgia 7:30 a.m. SEC
Boston College vs. Louisville 8 a.m. FSAZ
Michigan vs. Ohio State 11 a.m. BTN
SEC Tournament 11 a.m. SEC
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Noon FSAZ
Vanderbilt vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. SEC
Indiana vs. Iowa 2 p.m. BTN
SEC Tournament 6 p.m. SEC
Minnesota vs. Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN
Soccer, men’s USL: Nashville SC at Birmingham Legion 5 p.m. ESPNEWS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)