TV WEDNESDAY

Golf NCAA women’s team tournament 8 a.m. Golf

MLB Athletics at Indians or Royals at Cardinals 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Padres 12:30 p.m. FSAZ

D-backs at Padres or Mariners at Rangers (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Cubs or Nationals at Mets 4 p.m. MLB

Braves at Giants or Twins at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB

NCAA baseball Illinois vs. Maryland 7 a.m. BTN

Texas A&M vs. Georgia 7:30 a.m. SEC

Boston College vs. Louisville 8 a.m. FSAZ

Michigan vs. Ohio State 11 a.m. BTN

SEC Tournament 11 a.m. SEC

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Noon FSAZ

Vanderbilt vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. SEC

Indiana vs. Iowa 2 p.m. BTN

SEC Tournament 6 p.m. SEC

Minnesota vs. Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

Soccer, men’s USL: Nashville SC at Birmingham Legion 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

