TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Cycling Tour of Utah, Stage 2 12:30 p.m. FS2

Golf U.S. Women’s Amateur, round of 64 1 p.m. FS1

Little League Southwest final 10 a.m. ESPN

Southeast final Noon ESPN

MLB Phillies at D-backs 12:30 p.m. FSAZ

Phillies at D-backs or Pirates at Rockies 12:30 p.m. MLB

Braves at Nationals 4 p.m. ESPN

Padres at Brewers 5 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Dodgers at Athletics or Yankees at White Sox 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer Women’s U-20 WC: Brazil vs. England 4:20 a.m. FS2

Women’s U-20 WC: North Korea vs. Mexico 7:20 a.m. FS2

Women’s U-20 WC: France vs. N. Zealand 10:20 a.m. FS2

Women’s U-20 WC: Netherlands vs. Ghana 4 p.m. FS2

WNBA Los Angeles at New York 4 p.m. NBA

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Phillies at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

