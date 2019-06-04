TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB White Sox at Nationals 10 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 12:30 p.m. FSAZ

Phillies at Padres (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

Rockies at Cubs or Reds at Cardinals 5 p.m. MLB

Astros at Mariners or A’s at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB

NBA Finals Raptors at Warriors, Game 3 6 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men’s UEFA: Portugal vs. Switzerland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Jamaica at United States 4 p.m. FS1

Softball Finals: Oklahoma vs. UCLA, if necessary 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Tennis French Open, quarterfinals 5 a.m. TEN

Track and field NCAA Championships 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Chicago at Washington 4 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Dodgers at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Finals Raptors at Warriors, Game 3 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

