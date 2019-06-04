TV WEDNESDAY
MLB White Sox at Nationals 10 a.m. MLB
Dodgers at D-backs 12:30 p.m. FSAZ
Phillies at Padres (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB
Rockies at Cubs or Reds at Cardinals 5 p.m. MLB
Astros at Mariners or A’s at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB
NBA Finals Raptors at Warriors, Game 3 6 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men’s UEFA: Portugal vs. Switzerland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Jamaica at United States 4 p.m. FS1
Softball Finals: Oklahoma vs. UCLA, if necessary 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Tennis French Open, quarterfinals 5 a.m. TEN
Track and field NCAA Championships 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA Chicago at Washington 4 p.m. CBSS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Dodgers at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Finals Raptors at Warriors, Game 3 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)