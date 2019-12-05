TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Iowa at Michigan 4:30 p.m. FS1
Providence at Rhode Island 5 p.m. ESPN2
USC at TCU 7 p.m. ESPN2
Golf PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
Father/Son Challenge (T) 3 p.m. Golf
NBA Nuggets at Celtics 6 p.m. ESPN
Lakers at Trail Blazers 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah 6 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA hockey Minnesota at Ohio State 6 p.m. BTN
Penn State at Michigan 6:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Coyotes at Penguins 5 p.m. FSAZ
Blackhawks at Devils 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hertha Berlin at Frankfurt 12:20 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women’s NCAA semifinal: N. Carolina vs. Wash. St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA semifinal: Stanford vs. UCLA 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO FRIDAY
NCAA football Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
NHL Coyotes at Penguins 5 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Florida at Butler 10 a.m. Ch 11
Penn State at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN
Arizona at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPNU
West Virginia at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1
Boston College at Notre Dame Noon ESPNU
Nebraska at Creighton 12:30 p.m. FS2
Villanova at St. Joseph’s 1 p.m. ESPN2
New Mexico State vs. Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC
Indiana at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. BTN
Illinois at Maryland 3 p.m. ESPN2
Cincinnati at Xavier 3 p.m. FS1
Central Arkansas at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Memphis at UAB 3:30 p.m. CBSS
Colorado at Kansas 5 p.m. ESPN2
Hawaii at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Arkansas at Western Kentucky 5:30 p.m. CBSS
Missouri at Temple 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Marquette at Kansas State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Georgetown at SMU 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Basketball, women’s Weber State at New Mexico State 1 p.m. FSAZ
Golf PGA Tour, final round 8 a.m. Golf
Father/Son Challenge (T) 3 p.m. Golf
NBA Cavaliers at 76ers 5:30 p.m. NBA
Suns at Rockets 6 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA football Big 12: Baylor vs. Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 9
Sun Belt: Louisiana at Appalachian State 10 a.m. ESPN
MAC: Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) 10 a.m. ESPN2
Conference USA: UAB at Florida Atlantic 11:30 a.m. CBSS
American: Cincinnati at Memphis 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
SEC: Georgia vs. LSU 2 p.m. Ch 13
Mountain West: Hawaii at Boise State 2 p.m. ESPN
SWAC: Southern at Alcorn State 2 p.m. ESPNU
ACC: Clemson vs. Virginia 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin 6 p.m. Ch 11
NCAA hockey Denver at Arizona State 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A
NHL Maple Leafs at Blues 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Chelsea at Everton 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayern Munich at Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Dusseldorf at Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth 7:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Schalke at Leverkusen 10:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Manchester United at Manchester City 10:25 a.m. NBC
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Houston at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Wichita State at Oklahoma State Noon ESPNU
Northwestern State at LSU 2 p.m. SEC
Dayton vs. Saint Mary’s 2 p.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN
Buffalo at DePaul 3 p.m. FS1
Denver at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Liberty at Grand Canyon 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Rutgers at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN
Gonzaga at Washington 5 p.m. ESPN2
Seton Hall at Iowa State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s Florida State at Clemson 10 a.m. FSAZ
Texas at Tennessee Noon ESPN2
West Virginia at Mississippi State Noon SEC
South Dakota State at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Notre Dame at Connecticut 2 p.m. ESPN
Golf Father/Son Challenge 9 a.m. Golf
Father/Son Challenge 10 a.m. Ch 4
NCAA football Playoff Selection Show 10 a.m. ESPN
NFL 49ers at Saints 11 a.m. Ch 11
Ravens at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13
Steelers at Cardinals 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Seahawks at Rams 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL Coyotes at Blackhawks 5 p.m. FSAZ
Rangers at Golden Knights 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Leicester City at Aston Villa 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Cologne at FC Union Berlin 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Wolves at Brighton 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: SC Paderborn 07 at Werder Bremen 10 a.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s NCAA championship 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) tape delay
