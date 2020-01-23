Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Kent State at Buffalo 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Yale at Brown 5 p.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin at Purdue 5 p.m. FS1

Northern Kentucky at Wright State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Marquette at Butler 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Utah at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon State at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf LPGA Tour, second round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA Clippers at Heat 6 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Spurs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA hockey North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth 6:30 p.m. CBSS

NHL All-Star Skills Competition 6 p.m. NBCS

Skating U.S. Championships 3 p.m. NBCS

U.S. Championships 6 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Koln at Borussia Dortmund 12:20 p.m. FS2

Liga MX: Club America at Tijuana 8 p.m. FS2

Tennis Australian Open, third round 5 p.m. TEN

Australian Open, third round 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Wisconsin at Purdue 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Basketball, women’s Arizona State at Arizona 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey Bakersfield at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing The Rolex 24 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Basketball, men’s Missouri at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN

Miami at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPNU

Illinois vs. Michigan 10 a.m. FS1

VCU at La Salle 10 a.m. NBCS

Villanova at Providence 11 a.m. Ch 13

Army at Navy 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Nebraska at Rutgers Noon BTN

LSU at Texas Noon ESPN

Mississippi State at Oklahoma Noon ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Boston College Noon ESPNU

St. John’s at DePaul Noon FS1

Clemson at Louisville Noon FSAZ

SMU at Memphis 2 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN

TCU at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPNU

NC State at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ

USC at Oregon State 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi at Georgia 3:30 p.m. SEC

George Mason at Davidson 4 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at East Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N

New Mexico at Nevada 6 p.m. CBSS

Baylor at Florida 6 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at South Carolina 6 p.m. SEC

Washington at Colorado 7 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Washington State at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS

Nebraska at Wisconsin 10 a.m. BTN

Golf European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4

NBA Lakers at 76ers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA hockey Penn State at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN

Ohio State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

NHL All-Star Game 6:30 p.m. Ch 4

Skating U.S. Championships 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

U.S. Championships 6 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: RB Leipzig at Eintracht Frankfurt 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: FSV Mainz at Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Schalke at Bayern Munich 10:20 a.m. FS2

Tennis Australian Open, round of 16 5 p.m. TEN

Australian Open, round of 16 7 p.m. ESPN2

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Rolex 24 10 a.m. NBCS

Basketball, men’s Mississippi at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Tulsa at UConn 10 a.m. CBSS

Maryland at Indiana 11 a.m. Ch 13

South Florida at Houston Noon CBSS

Michigan State at Minnesota 1 p.m. Ch 11

San Diego State at UNLV 2 p.m. CBSS

Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa 2 p.m. ESPNU

Xavier at Creighton 2 p.m. FS1

UCLA at Oregon 3 p.m. Ch 11

Stanford at California 4 p.m. ESPNU

Ohio State at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women’s Fordham at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU

Xavier at Providence 11 a.m. FS2

Clemson at Virginia Tech 11 a.m. FSAZ

LSU at Tennessee 11 a.m. SEC

Penn State at Purdue Noon BTN

Temple at Cincinnati Noon ESPNU

South Carolina at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC

Michigan State at Iowa 2 p.m. BTN

Oregon at Oregon State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at Mississippi State 3 p.m. SEC

St. John’s at Seton Hall 4:30 p.m. FS1

West Virginia at TCU 6:30 p.m. FS1

Golf European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

NBA Rockets at Nuggets 1:30 p.m. NBA

Suns at Grizzlies 6 p.m. FSAZ

Pacers at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA

Skating U.S. Championships 1 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Dusseldorf at Leverkusen 10 a.m. FS1

