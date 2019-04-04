TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s CBI Finals: S. Fla. at DePaul, Game 3 4 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Final Four: Baylor vs. Oregon 4 p.m. ESPN2
Final Four: Notre Dame vs. UConn 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
MLB Dodgers at Rockies or Rays at Giants 1 p.m. MLB
Athletics at Astros or Cubs at Brewers 5 p.m. MLB
Rangers at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB
Red Sox at D-backs 4 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Celtics at Pacers 5 p.m. ESPN
Trail Blazers at Nuggets 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA baseball Minnesota at Michigan 1 p.m. BTN
South Carolina at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Texas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Soccer, men’s Bund: SC Freiburg vs. FSV Mainz 11:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Southampton vs. Liverpool 11:55 a.m. NBCS
Softball Indiana at Michigan 2 p.m. ESPNU
Baylor at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. FS1
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB Red Sox at D-backs 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia 3 p.m. Ch 13
Final Four: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. Ch 13
Basketball, women’s WNIT final: Northwestern at Arizona Noon CBSS
Golf National Women’s Amateur 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Nationals at Mets or Royals at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB
Rangers at Angels 1 p.m. FS1
Cubs at Brewers 4 p.m. FS1
Red Sox at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Rockies or Red Sox at D-backs (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NBA 76ers at Bulls 5 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball Washington at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Texas A&M at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2
Florida at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC
Washington State at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly 8 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA football Purdue Spring Game 9 a.m. BTN
South Carolina Spring Game 9 a.m. SEC
USC Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12N
LSU Spring Game 11 a.m. SEC
Clemson Spring Game 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Arkansas Spring Game 1 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi Spring Game 1 p.m. SEC
NHL Jets at Coyotes (JIP) 8:30 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Leipzig vs. Leverkusen 6:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich 9:30 a.m. Ch 11
MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. D.C. United Noon Ch 11
Softball Arizona at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12A
Michigan at Maryland 2 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Arizona State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Alabama at South Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN
LSU at Mississippi State 3 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at Florida 3 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 11 a.m. FS1
IndyCar race 1:30 p.m. NBCS
Basketball, women’s NCAA championship 3 p.m. ESPN
Golf Drive, Chip & Putt finals 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Cubs at Brewers or Padres at Cardinals 11 a.m. MLB
Red Sox at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Red Sox at D-backs or Rangers at Angels (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB
Dodgers at Rockies 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Heat at Raptors 9 a.m. NBA
Thunder at Timberwolves 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Suns at Rockets 4 p.m. NBA
Jazz at Lakers 6:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball Vanderbilt at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
Rutgers at Iowa 10 a.m. BTN
Purdue at Nebraska 10 a.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at LSU Noon SEC
Washington at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Soccer, men’s EPL: Everton vs. Arsenal 6 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: FC Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim 6:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Werder Bremen vs. Gladbach 8:50 a.m. FS2
MLS: FC Cincinnati vs. Sporting KC Noon ESPN
Soccer, women’s Belgium at United States 6 p.m. ESPN2
Softball Savannah State at Florida A&M 8 a.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12A
UCLA at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Arkansas at Florida 10 a.m. ESPN2
Iowa at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BTN
LSU at Mississippi State 1 p.m. ESPNU
Auburn at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPNU
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
